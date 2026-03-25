Samsung unleashes $73 billion blitz in AI chips race

Samsung Electronics plans to spend over USD 73 billion on chip capacity expansion and research this year as it seeks to seize the initiative in AI semiconductors.

The South Korean tech giant is ramping up investment 22% in 2026 to retake the lead in AI chips from SK Hynix, which has become the main provider of high-bandwidth memory to Nvidia, according to a report by Bloomberg. The total outlay is more than the approximately USD 50 billion that TSMC is setting aside for capex this year.

Samsung is also focusing more on next-generation AI chips and advanced manufacturing processes to meet growing demand from AI workloads, according to a report by Benzinga.

It has already started commercial shipments of its latest HBM4 chips and strengthened partnerships with major companies like Nvidia and AMD. Nvidia selected Samsung to manufacture its latest AI chips.

Samsung also said in a corporate ​filing that it was pursuing meaningful mergers and acquisitions in areas including robots, ​medical technology, auto electronics ​and air-conditioning solutions, Reuters reported.