Polish player acquires US infrared specialist

VIGO Photonics, a Polish manufacturer of advanced semiconductor materials and infrared detectors, has acquired InfraRed Associates, a US company founded in the 1970s. The company specialises in liquid nitrogen-cooled infrared detectors and serves customers across industrial, scientific, and defence sectors. Its headquarters are located in Stuart, Florida, a key hub for the US defence and technology industries. InfraRed Associates operates its own production facilities and maintains a broad customer base across the United States, Asia, and Europe.

“The acquisition of InfraRed Associates’ assets represents a well-considered expansion of European capital into the US market. VIGO Photonics is not only expanding its presence in new markets, but also strengthening economic and technological cooperation between Europe and the United States. (…) Having a manufacturing facility in the US is critical to meet supply requirements for the American defence sector. Defence has long been one of VIGO Photonics’ key focus areas. This transaction marks an important milestone in the company’s long-term strategy. It is also a significant step that will allow us to fully utilise our production capacity and move closer to our goal of becoming a global company,” said Adam Piotrowski, CEO of VIGO Photonics.

The acquisition of InfraRed Associates is aligned with VIGO Photonics’ strategy to expand its presence in the US and diversify its revenue streams. The company aims to strengthen its position in both industrial and defence sectors. The transaction is also expected to enhance technological capabilities and increase the company’s role in the global supply chain.

“Joining VIGO Photonics opens a new and exciting chapter for us. This move allows us to leverage world-class R&D capabilities and significant production scale to deliver cutting-edge solutions to customers worldwide. Above all, we are building this future together, built on shared values and deep expertise in MCT technology — an area that has always been our core passion,” said Frederic Rothe, CEO of InfraRed Associates.

InfraRed Associates generates stable annual revenues. In 2024, revenues were USD 8.9 million, while in 2025 they are estimated at approximately USD 8.7 million. Adjusted operating profit amounted to USD 1.44 million and approximately USD 1.5 million, respectively.

The acquisition was partially financed by the Polish Development Fund (PFR) through the Foreign Expansion Fund managed by PFR TFI. The fund provided USD 5.5 million in financing with a repayment period of up to 10 years.