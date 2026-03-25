Fanuc America invests $90M to boost robot manufacturing

Fanuc America has announced plans for a USD 90 million investment to acquire property and construct a new 840,000 sq. ft. facility in Michigan, providing production-ready space for the potential expansion of the company’s existing US-based manufacturing capabilities for robots.

Targeted for completion in late 2027, the project is expected to add 225 jobs, according to a press release.

This expands Fanuc America’s engineering capacity and advanced manufacturing capabilities to support the growing demand for automation solutions across North America, including physical AI, virtual commissioning and digital-twin technologies.

“This investment builds on Fanuc America’s Michigan manufacturing footprint, which has included producing robots for paint application domestically for more than four decades,” said Mike Cicco, President and CEO, Fanuc America. “By expanding its U.S. presence, Fanuc America will strengthen domestic manufacturing, improve responsiveness to customer needs, and support industries that rely on automation to stay competitive.”

Fanuc America Corporation, a subsidiary of Fanuc Corporation in Japan, is a provider of CNC systems, robotics and ROBOMACHINEs.

With this announcement, Fanuc America will have invested nearly USD 300 million in multiple new facilities, increased the company’s footprint to 3 million sq. ft. and created more than 700 jobs in the United States since 2019, the press release said.