Ashok Leyland breaks ground on battery facility in Tamil Nadu

Indian commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland, a Hinduja Group company, has announced the ground breaking of a greenfield battery pack manufacturing facility at Pillaipakkam near Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

The project would incur an investment of INR 4–5 billion (about USD 42 million–USD 53 million) and is part of investments from the Hinduja Group as per an earlier MOU signed in September 2025, according to a media release.

The Pillaipakkam facility will help localize EV battery pack production, Ashok Leyland said.

“Our journey has been closely intertwined with the growth of Tamil Nadu for more than seven decades. Ashok Leyland, along with its subsidiary, Switch Mobility, have already developed a vast range of electric Commercial Vehicles, and have taken a lead position in the EV market,” Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland, said. “The groundbreaking of the new battery pack manufacturing facility marks an important step in our electric mobility journey and reinforces our commitment to building a strong domestic EV ecosystem.”