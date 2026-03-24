Wevo to establish production site in Singapore

The site, located in the Tuas industrial area, will manufacture polyurethane-based potting compounds, adhesives and sealants for electronics applications. The products are used in sectors including e-mobility, white goods, and energy generation, distribution and storage.

The investment is intended to address growing regional demand and position the company as a local supplier in Asia-Pacific. Production is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2026, the company states in the press release.

The facility will replicate production processes and quality standards from Wevo's headquarters in Germany and include an integrated production line, storage and packaging capabilities.

“By manufacturing within the region for the region, we are enhancing delivery reliability for our customers and reducing response times,” says Gerd Viertel, Managing Director of WEVO Chemical (Asia-Pacific) Pte. Ltd., in the press release.

The Singapore site forms part of Wevo’s broader expansion strategy in Asia-Pacific. In 2025, the company established a new entity in India to strengthen its local presence, complementing existing operations in Hong Kong and Guangzhou.

According to the company, the regional expansion is aimed at improving customer proximity and supporting long-term growth in the Asia-Pacific market.