Safran expands MRO capabilities with upgraded Sarasota facility

The extension brings the total size of the site to approximately 140,000 square feet and strengthens its role as a provider of electrical power generation, distribution and conversion solutions for the aerospace, defence and industrial sectors.

According to the company, the upgraded facility consolidates electrical activities previously carried out by Thales in Orlando, which were acquired by Safran Electrical & Power in October 2023. The site now offers specialised maintenance for electrical generators, power electronics and lithium battery systems, and includes expanded engineering and service infrastructure for MRO operations.

Operations at the new facility have already started, the company states in the press release.

The expansion enables Safran Electrical & Power to manage the full lifecycle of its electrical systems at the Sarasota site, covering research and development, manufacturing and long-term maintenance support.

“This expansion demonstrates our commitment to strengthening operations in the United States,” says Bruno Bellanger, CEO of Safran Electrical & Power, in the press release.

The Sarasota facility has been in operation since 1978 and was acquired by Safran in 2015. Safran currently operates across 25 US states and supports approximately 11,000 jobs, according to the company.