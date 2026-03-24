Flex breaks ground on €90 million facility in Hungary

The development includes both a manufacturing plant and a warehouse, and will focus on the production of components for electric and hybrid vehicles. The project is expected to create around 210 new jobs, including approximately 20 positions in research and development.

The new facility will supply components to OEMs such as BMW, Ford and Volkswagen, as well as Tier 1 suppliers.

Flex operates in 30 countries with more than 100 sites, providing design and manufacturing services across multiple industries, including automotive, industrial, and consumer sectors.

According to the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency, Flex primarily cooperates with domestic suppliers in Hungary, contributing to the competitiveness of the local supply chain and the broader regional economy.

The company also maintains long-term partnerships with academic institutions, including the University of Pannonia and Budapest University of Technology and Economics, particularly through dual education programs.