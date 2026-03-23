Ondas completes acquisition of Rotron Aerospace

Ondas, a US provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, has announced the completion of its acquisition of Rotron Aerospace, a UK-based developer of advanced unmanned aerial systems and long-range autonomous platforms designed for extended-reach operations and autonomous strike missions.

The acquisition expands Ondas’ capabilities across a range of unmanned aircraft technologies supporting long-endurance operations and mission-ready autonomous systems, Ondas said in a media release.

Rotron’s portfolio includes vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) platforms, long-range unmanned aircraft, advanced aero-engines, and integrated propulsion systems. With the transaction now complete, Rotron will be Ondas’ UK-based go-to-market platform, strengthening Ondas Autonomous Systems’ ability to design, develop, and scale next-generation unmanned systems supporting defense, security, and critical infrastructure missions, the media release said.

“Rotron’s propulsion and aircraft engineering capabilities represent a critical addition to the Ondas Autonomous Systems platform,” said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. “Their advanced aero-engine technologies and long-range unmanned aircraft significantly expand the endurance and operational reach of next-generation autonomous systems. The acquisition also strengthens Ondas’ position within the UK defense ecosystem, providing a foundation for localized development and production that supports our broader strategy of delivering advanced autonomous capabilities across NATO and allied markets.”