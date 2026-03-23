Mind announces $500M financing to advance AI-powered robots

California-based Mind Robotics has announced a USD 500 million Series A round, co-led by Accel and Andreessen Horowitz, to build and deploy AI-enabled robotic systems at industrial scale.

Accel partner, Sameer Gandhi, will be joining the Board of Mind Robotics. This USD 500 million financing, which is expected to close in March, follows a seed financing of USD 115 million led by Eclipse Capital in late 2025, according to a press release.

Mind Robotics is building an industrial robotics platform, capable of performing dexterous, variable and reasoning-intensive tasks.

Mind Robotics, founded and led by Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe, operates with Rivian as a partner and major shareholder, providing a large data flywheel for training the models and an at-scale launch environment.

“As AI enters the physical world, we believe the largest, at-scale application for advanced robotics will be across the industrial sector,” said RJ Scaringe. “Advanced robotics are going to be critical for global competitiveness, as well as addressing the substantial industrial labor shortages that exist today. We’re building robots that will perform real tasks, in real plants, at real scale.”