Flower acquires first large-scale BESS project in Germany

Swedish energy tech company Flower has acquired a 63MW / 257MWh Ready-to-Build (RTB) battery energy storage system (BESS) in Döllnitz, Saxony-Anhalt, through a share purchase agreement with renewable energy company CCE.

Under the agreement, Flower will assume responsibility for financing, EPC, operations, and commercialization of the asset, while continuing project realization. The Döllnitz project has secured grid connection and the required permits, and is ready to build, with construction expected to begin in 2027 and commercial operation targeted for 2028, according to a press release.

“This marks the largest acquisition Flower has completed to date and represents an important milestone in our European expansion,” said Jason Morris, Head of Acquisitions & Partnerships at Flower. “Through this project, we formally enter the German market with a utility-scale asset that will contribute to a stable, reliable, and affordable energy system.”

“Germany is a key market for us as we expand across Europe. The country is accelerating its renewable build-out alongside the phase-out of coal, gas, and nuclear capacity. Energy storage plays a central role to support this shift and to maintain the country’s system stability,” said John Diklev, founder and CEO of Flower. “With this milestone project secured, Flower takes a significant step forward to advance the energy transition in Germany and beyond.”

The project has been developed by CCE, an international renewable energy company active across multiple European markets. The transaction establishes CCE as a strategic partner in Flower’s continued European growth, the press release said.

“We are pleased to divest this large-scale project to Flower,” said Jörg Menyesch, CEO of CCE. “With their deep knowledge of the energy market and solid track record in trading and optimization, Flower has established itself as a leading actor to accelerate the energy transition.”

In parallel with its German expansion, Flower is advancing several large-scale projects developed in-house across the Netherlands, France and Belgium.