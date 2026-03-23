Brilliant Labs, Alif partner on AI-powered smart glasses

Brilliant Labs, a Singapore-based open-source wearables firm, and Alif Semiconductor, a California-headquartered supplier of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) MCUs and fusion processors, have announced a strategic partnership to co-define silicon that will power Brilliant Labs’ next generation of AI-powered smart glasses.

Brilliant Labs’ Halo Glasses will be powered by Alif’s Balletto B1 MCU, an ultra-low-power microcontroller with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that enables on-device AI processing. This allows Halo Glasses to perform complex tasks at ultra-low power such as real-time translation and its AI memory system while maximizing user privacy and extending battery life up to 14 hours, according to a press release.

Building on this foundation, the two companies will partner on technologies tailormade specifically for next-generation smart glasses. The new hardware will enable more advanced, personalized edge intelligence, bringing AI closer to the user while further reducing power consumption and data exposure, the press release said.

“Our partnership with Alif allows us to push the boundaries of what’s possible in personal, intelligent computing,” said Bobak Tavangar, CEO and co-founder of Brilliant Labs. “By co-defining the silicon that powers our next-generation glasses, we can deliver experiences that feel more natural, more private, and more responsive, without sacrificing performance or battery life.”