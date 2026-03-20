US defence firm AV acquires Empirical Systems Aerospace

US defence company AeroVironment (AV) has announced that it has acquired Empirical Systems Aerospace. (ESAero), a producer of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and advanced air mobility (AAM) platforms, according to a media release.

ESAero is known for its engineering expertise, electric and hybrid propulsion capabilities, aerospace prototyping and AS9100 Certified UAS manufacturing.

Operating out of a 32,000 sq. ft. design and prototyping facility and a 53,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in San Luis Obispo, California, with multiple integration and test facilities in the area, ESAero has expanded its operations to support system testing and advanced product development.

“ESAero brings an impressive agility in moving from design to manufacturing, which will accelerate AV’s ability to bridge the gap between conceptual design and manufacturing execution,” said Wahid Nawabi, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer at AV. “ESAero’s capabilities are vital to addressing the urgent demands of a fast-growing defense tech market, where emerging needs are driving next-generation innovation and product development.”

“Joining AV represents a unique opportunity to amplify the reach and impact of our innovative work and achieve greater success,” said Andrew Gibson, President, CEO and co-founder of ESAero. “By combining ESAero’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities with AV’s unmatched expertise in autonomous systems, we are positioned to advance disruptive aerospace technologies and deliver real, timely value for our customers.

The acquisition of ESAero follows AV’s USD 4.1 billion acquisition of BlueHalo in May 2025, the media release said.