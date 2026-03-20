Tsuyo gets approval for $26 million EV powertrain facility

Indian company Tsuyo Manufacturing Pvt Ltd has received single-window clearance from the Karnataka government to set up a new EV powertrain manufacturing and validation facility in the Hubli-Dharwad region of the southern Indian state.

The proposed project will be developed on a 20-acre site with an investment of ₹2.5 billion (about US 26 million), according to a report by HT Auto.

The plant will focus on developing and manufacturing EV powertrain components, such as electric traction motors, motor controllers, power electronics and drivetrain systems, catering to three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and industrial applications.

The first phase will support powertrains up to 250 kW and 650V systems, while the second phase will expand capabilities to 1100 kW and 850V architectures, according to a report by Machine Maker.