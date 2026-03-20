Tsuyo gets approval for $26 million EV powertrain facility
The plant in Karnataka will focus on developing and manufacturing EV powertrain components, such as electric traction motors, motor controllers, power electronics and drivetrain systems, catering to vehicles and industrial applications.
Indian company Tsuyo Manufacturing Pvt Ltd has received single-window clearance from the Karnataka government to set up a new EV powertrain manufacturing and validation facility in the Hubli-Dharwad region of the southern Indian state.
The proposed project will be developed on a 20-acre site with an investment of ₹2.5 billion (about US 26 million), according to a report by HT Auto.
The plant will focus on developing and manufacturing EV powertrain components, such as electric traction motors, motor controllers, power electronics and drivetrain systems, catering to three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and industrial applications.
The first phase will support powertrains up to 250 kW and 650V systems, while the second phase will expand capabilities to 1100 kW and 850V architectures, according to a report by Machine Maker.
“The Hubballi–Dharwad facility will be a significant breakthrough in Tsuyo’s mission to build a globally competitive EV powertrain ecosystem from India,” Vijay Kumar, Founder & CEO, Tsuyo was quoted as saying by Deccan Herald. “With advanced manufacturing, integrated validation infrastructure, and system-level engineering capabilities, this investment will enable us to deliver high-power, high-voltage electric powertrain solutions for both domestic and international markets.”