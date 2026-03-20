The planned hub will integrate manufacturing, R&D and digital infrastructure to support applications in energy systems, artificial intelligence and defence. A feasibility study will be carried out during 2026 to define the scope, investment requirements and potential partnerships.

The development will be built around Lyten’s existing Lyten Dwa site in Gdańsk, a battery energy storage system (BESS) production plant and R&D centre. The facility, which the company describes as Europe’s largest of its kind, produces modular energy systems designed to manage power across multiple sources, including renewables and grid supply.

The announcement follows Lyten’s earlier plans to establish its first industrial hub in Skellefteå, Sweden, at the site of the former Northvolt Ett plant. That project is set to combine battery manufacturing with a data centre campus of up to 1 GW capacity.

According to the company, the industrial hub model is intended to combine advanced materials, energy storage technologies and AI infrastructure within a single ecosystem. Technologies under consideration for the Polish site include lithium-sulfur batteries, 3D graphene-based materials and solutions for defence, aerospace and construction applications.

Lyten states that the strategy aims to balance capital-intensive data centre investments with manufacturing operations to support both economic growth and job creation.