Delta Electronics strengthens presence in Southeast Asia

Taiwan’s Delta Electronics has announced strategic efforts to strengthen its presence across Southeast Asia and Oceania. The company is appointing new SEA region and country leadership to leverage regional resources, accelerate execution and enhance customer engagement.

This includes the transition to country leaders of local nationality with deeper market and cultural understanding, as well as new offices and expanded teams to better serve Delta’s customers and partners in key countries, Delta said in a media release.

The company is strengthening its footprint through new offices and increased manpower in Vietnam and Malaysia, while also expanding teams and operations in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand to better serve its growing domestic customer bases.

Delta’s new offices and expanding local teams across Southeast Asia will support the region’s increasing demand for smart, energy-efficient solutions across critical industries. This will be achieved by enabling AI data center infrastructure, smart manufacturing, smart microgrids, sustainable buildings, EV charging and other e-mobility solutions, as well as telecom power infrastructure, the company said.

The key leadership appointments across Southeast Asia and Oceania include Jason Yuan, President, SEA & ANZ; David Leal, Vice-President of Solution Business (Infrastructure), SEA & ANZ; and Lili Mow, Vice-President of Solution Business (Automation), SEA & ANZ.