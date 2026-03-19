Space infrastructure firm Lux Aeterna secures $10 million

Lux Aeterna, a US-based space infrastructure company, has announced a USD 10 million oversubscribed seed round. Konvoy led the round with participation from Decisive Point, Cubit Capital, Wave Function, and others, as well as follow-on investment from Space Capital, Dynamo Ventures, and Channel 39.

The funding will accelerate the development and manufacturing of the company’s flagship spacecraft, Delphi, according to a media release.

Lux Aeterna pairs a conical heat shield with a modular satellite bus architecture engineered for reentry and rapid ground-based refurbishment. This integrated approach, combined with the company’s end-to-end service model, transforms the satellite from a disposable, single-use consumable into a redeployable asset, creating the first-ever circular supply chain for orbital operations.

“The future of the space economy will be built on fleets that return to Earth reliably and relaunch almost instantly,” said Brian Taylor, Founder and CEO of Lux Aeterna. “Our approach moves space operations away from a ‘launch-and-burn’ cycle and toward a more capable, cost-effective paradigm that supports downstream mass, manufacturing, and defense applications. As a result, we’re unlocking use cases, economics, and business models that were previously impossible or impractical to execute.”

The new capital provides a runway for the company’s first demonstration launch and reentry, scheduled for Q1 2027.