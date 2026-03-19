SEL invests USD 50 million in new Idaho manufacturing facility

The planned facility will cover approximately 250,000 square feet and represents an investment of around USD 50 million. It will be located adjacent to SEL’s existing PCB factory on the company’s Schwartz Campus.

Construction of the building is expected to begin in summer 2026, with completion targeted for late 2027.

The new facility is intended to expand the company’s manufacturing capacity for electronic devices used in applications such as protection, monitoring and control of critical infrastructure, including power systems.

SEL currently operates electronic device manufacturing sites in Pullman, Washington; Lewiston, Idaho; West Lafayette, Indiana; and Lake Zurich, Illinois.

“We are proud to continue investing in Idaho and expanding opportunities for people who want to build manufacturing careers,” says Dave Whitehead, President of SEL, in the press release.

Hiring is expected to take place in phases starting in summer 2027 as production lines are brought online. Once fully operational, the facility is expected to employ around 1,000 people, according to the company.