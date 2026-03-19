Incap operations director to leave management team

Maughan will remain in his current role during his notice period and is expected to step down no later than the third quarter of 2026.

He has served as Managing Director of Incap Electronics UK Ltd. and as a member of the management team since 2020.

“I would like to thank Jamie for his contribution to the management team and to the development of our UK operations,” says Otto Pukk, President and CEO of Incap, in the statement.

The company says it will begin the recruitment process for a successor immediately.