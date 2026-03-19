Henkel launches electronics innovation hub in Bengaluru

Henkel has announced the launch of its Customer Application Center in Bengaluru. The new facility will serve as a collaborative innovation hub where Henkel experts and customers can co-develop, test and validate advanced adhesive and thermal management solutions for next-generation electronics manufacturing, the German company said in a press release.

The new facility is designed to address a critical gap in India’s electronics value chain: the absence of localized, world-class application testing and validation infrastructure that allows manufacturers to develop, qualify, and scale advanced materials solutions without the time and cost of sending work overseas.

“India’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem is at an inflection point, and Bengaluru is at the center of it,” said S. Sunil Kumar, Country President – India, Henkel. “What manufacturers across our focus sectors increasingly need is not just world-class materials, but a local partner who can co-develop, test, and validate those materials under real production conditions, and help them move from concept to market faster. That is precisely what this center is designed to do.”

The 5,000 sq. ft. facility, of which approximately 2,400 sq. ft. is dedicated laboratory and testing space, is built to replicate actual electronics manufacturing conditions, allowing customers to evaluate and optimize materials and processes before committing to production scale. Around 60-65% of the investment has gone into advanced lab and testing equipment, with 20-25% directed at customer co-development infrastructure, Henkel said.

The facility serves five sectors: telecom and 5G infrastructure, data centres and AI computing, power electronics and EV systems, industrial automation, and medical electronics. Its key capabilities span advanced thermal management testing, precision dispensing systems, electrical characterisation tools, and rapid-cure chambers, supporting the full journey from prototyping and material validation through to production readiness.