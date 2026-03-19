Evertiq Expo returns to Lund 2026

Lund has long been a centre of innovation, and its ecosystem continues to attract tech talent and pioneering companies. From Ideon Science Park and Medicon Village to ESS, MAX IV, and Mobile Heights, the region is rich with research institutes, incubators, and cluster organisations driving advances in semiconductors, IoT, artificial intelligence, and 5G. Lund University and LTH play a key role in nurturing knowledge, entrepreneurship, and collaboration, ensuring a steady pipeline of skilled professionals and groundbreaking research.

The Skåne region has grown into one of Sweden’s most dynamic technology hubs, especially for electronics and ICT industries. According to the latest industry data, the region hosts hundreds of electronics companies employing thousands of specialists, making it a hotspot for innovation and commercialisation. Local semiconductor companies, including Acconeer, AlixLabs, NordAmps, and Veeco Sic CVD Systems, leverage the area’s research infrastructure, such as Lund Nano Lab (Myfab), to develop next-generation solutions.

After several years at Malmö Arena, it is time for Evertiq Expo to return "home" – home to Lund to celebrate its origins while continuing to expand. The expo will take place at Sparbanken Skåne Arena on May 21, 2026, providing modern facilities for exhibitors and attendees to connect, showcase technology, and explore new business opportunities.

“It’s thrilling to come back to Lund, the city where Evertiq Expo first started. The local tech ecosystem is unparalleled, and we’re excited to welcome both returning visitors and new participants to experience the innovations shaping our industry,” said Daniel Myrtenblad, Expo Manager at Evertiq.

The return marks a full circle for Evertiq Expo, bringing the event back to the environment where it first took shape.