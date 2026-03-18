Ventec to bring Thailand facility online in Q2 2026

The facility will expand Ventec’s manufacturing capacity for prepreg, bond-ply and laminate materials used in high-reliability PCB applications across sectors including aerospace, defence, industrial and medical.

According to the company, production at the site will ramp up gradually between 2026 and 2028. At full capacity, the facility is expected to produce around 3 million square metres of prepreg per month and 80,000 square metres of bond-ply.

The site will also include press capacity for high-mix, mid-volume production of FR4 and specialty laminate systems, complementing Ventec’s existing operations in China and Taiwan.

By 2028, the expansion is expected to increase the company’s global lamination capacity to approximately 1.8 million square metres per month.

Ventec says the investment is intended to support customers seeking greater supply chain resilience as parts of the PCB materials market shift towards high-volume applications such as AI infrastructure and IC substrates.

“We are seeing a structural shift in the PCB materials supply chain. Increasingly, some laminators are concentrating capacity on hyperscale AI infrastructure and IC substrate markets. That leaves many customers in high-reliability, high-mix sectors needing partners who remain focused on their requirements,” says Mark Goodwin, Chief Commercial Officer at Ventec, in the press release.

He continues to say that Ventec’s strategy is to be the right-size manufacturer with the agility and product breadth to support those applications.

“Expanding our manufacturing footprint in Thailand strengthens our China and Taiwan plus one strategy and provides customers with greater supply chain resilience.”

The new facility forms part of Ventec’s broader strategy to build a geographically diversified manufacturing network for advanced PCB materials.