US government confirms Tesla and LGES’s $4.3B battery deal

Tesla ‌and South Korea’s LG Energy Solution (LGES) have signed ‌a supply agreement to build a USD 4.3 billion lithium iron phosphate (LFP) prismatic ​battery cell manufacturing facility in Lansing, Michigan, the US government has confirmed.

The facility is expected to be launched in 2027, according to a Reuters report.

The plant was formerly developed for a joint venture between LG and General Motors before the automaker sold its stake to LG.

“American-made cells will power Tesla’s Megapack 3 energy storage systems produced in Houston, creating a robust ‌domestic battery supply ⁠chain,” the US Department of the Interior said.

Though LG Energy Solution said last year that it had signed a USD 4.3 billion contract to supply ​LFP batteries over three years, it had not identified the customer.

Tesla sells Powerwall backup batteries for residential use with its solar installations, and Megapack and Megablock systems for utility-scale power storage, according to a CNBC report.

The US company is believed to be exploring ways to reduce its reliance on Chinese imports.