Synopsys launches eDT Platform to advance Physical AI

Synopsys has launched the Synopsys Electronics Digital Twin (eDT) Platform to accelerate the creation, management, deployment and use of electronics digital twins (eDTs) software-defined product development enabling physical AI systems.

Initially focused on high-value automotive use cases, the eDT Platform enables OEMs to achieve up to 90% of software validation prior to hardware availability by shifting software development and system integration “left,” reducing vehicle development cost and time-to-market, Synopsys said in a press release.

“Volvo Cars is rapidly adopting holistic, whole‑vehicle validation, and we’re bringing that rigor into the earliest stages of design and development,” said Johannes Foufas, Technical Manager, Software Factory, Volvo Cars. “Core to this transformation is our pioneering use of electronics digital twins working with Synopsys. With virtualized ECUs, our teams can ‘shift left’ test and validation before hardware exists, enabling us to reduce development cost, increase software quality, and accelerate innovation throughout the lifecycle of our vehicles.”

“Intelligent system development from vehicles to AI factories, requires a fundamentally different approach — one that connects silicon designs to software behavior and full‑system validation from the earliest stages of development,” said Ravi Subramanian, Chief Product Management Officer, Synopsys. “With the new eDT Platform, Synopsys is transforming engineering with an end‑to‑end digital twin foundation, bringing together our product and market leadership supplying virtual SoC models and large‑scale system simulations, along with our extensive partner ecosystem, to simplify, accelerate, and scale the development of next‑generation vehicles.”

The platform enables users to configure cloud-based eDT Labs, a collection of pre-integrated assets including Synopsys technologies, open‑ecosystem tools, models, software, and scalable compute for high-value automotive use cases, the press release said.