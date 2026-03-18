Exicom inaugurates $23M facility to advance EV charging
The Indian company’s new manufacturing plant in Hyderabad will support the growing demand for EV charging infrastructure, lithium-ion battery systems and critical power solutions across Indian and export markets.
Exicom Tele-Systems Limited, an Indian EV charging and critical power company, has inaugurated its new integrated manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.
Built with an investment of INR 2.2 billion (approximately USD 23 million), the facility has been established to support the growing demand for EV charging infrastructure, lithium-ion battery systems and critical power solutions across Indian and export markets, powering electric mobility, telecom networks, data centres and other key infrastructure requiring uninterrupted energy, according to a press release.
Spread across 18.4 acres with a total built-up area of 2,80,000 square feet, the plant is expected to create around 750 jobs in the region.
Designed around Industry 4.0 manufacturing principles, the plant integrates advanced automation, robotics, and digital traceability to deliver precision manufacturing at scale, Exicom said.
“[This facility] brings together precision manufacturing, advanced automation, rigorous testing and complete product traceability to ensure every product we build meets the highest standards of quality and reliability,” said Anant Nahata, CEO and MD of Exicom. “These capabilities allow us to innovate faster and scale with confidence. At the same time, the plant itself is a thoughtfully designed, visually striking space that reflects the care and craftsmanship behind our technology.”