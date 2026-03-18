Exicom inaugurates $23M facility to advance EV charging

Exicom Tele-Systems Limited, an Indian EV charging and critical power company, has inaugurated its new integrated manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.

Built with an investment of INR 2.2 billion (approximately USD 23 million), the facility has been established to support the growing demand for EV charging infrastructure, lithium-ion battery systems and critical power solutions across Indian and export markets, powering electric mobility, telecom networks, data centres and other key infrastructure requiring uninterrupted energy, according to a press release.

Spread across 18.4 acres with a total built-up area of 2,80,000 square feet, the plant is expected to create around 750 jobs in the region.

Designed around Industry 4.0 manufacturing principles, the plant integrates advanced automation, robotics, and digital traceability to deliver precision manufacturing at scale, Exicom said.