Elemaster acquires CR&C, expands RF and lifecycle capabilities

The acquisition is aimed at strengthening Elemaster’s capabilities in radiofrequency (RF) technologies and product lifecycle management. Both companies will be integrated into Elemaster’s industrial operations.

CR&C, founded in 2004 and based in Burago di Molgora, specialises in the production, repair, remanufacturing and testing of electronic equipment and boards. According to the company, it manages more than 25,000 repair units annually.

GreenWaves, founded in 2013 and also headquartered in Burago di Molgora, focuses on the design, testing and production of RF, microwave and radar fields, including equipment operating above 100 GHz.

Elemaster states that the transaction will enable the creation of an internal repair centre, intended to strengthen control over product lifecycle activities, including analysis, debugging and repair of electronic systems beyond the warranty period.

The deal also expands the group’s capabilities in RF systems, including design, production, testing and after-sales services. The companies operate across sectors such as telecommunications, cybersecurity, railways, energy, electromedical, automotive and home appliances.

“We are very pleased with this acquisition, through which we are strengthening the expertise and services that we are able to offer our customers, pushing ever further our level of control over the product lifecycle,” says Valentina Cogliati, CEO of Gruppo Elemaster, in the press release.

Following the transaction, CR&C will operate as a centre of excellence within the group, focusing on RF components and systems as well as repair and remanufacturing services, according to Elemaster.