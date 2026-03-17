Videoton invests EUR 2.1 million to upgrade Bulgarian production site

The investment, totalling EUR 2.12 million, covers the full renovation of around 10,500 square metres of production halls, offices and parking areas at the company’s plastic parts factory. The project was officially inaugurated on 12 March 2026.

According to the company, the upgrade is intended to support further optimisation and automation of plastic parts production, while also improving the efficiency of operations at the site. The project also frees up previously unused space within the industrial park that can be offered for lease.

The injection moulding facility currently employs nearly 200 people and produces more than 2,000 variants of thermoplastic components for industrial and household products, as well as over 600 types of thermoset plastic parts for technical applications. The site includes an integrated tool shop responsible for the design, manufacturing and maintenance of moulds and other tooling equipment.

Videoton states that its Bulgarian operations have received more than EUR 11 million in investments in recent years, covering production infrastructure, equipment modernisation and improvements across the group’s four companies. In 2024, more than EUR 7.5 million was invested in a new PCBA facility employing over 250 people.