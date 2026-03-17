Kitron receives EUR 16 million order for counter-drone systems

The order covers the production and supply of ground-based command, control and launch systems that form part of a layered counter-drone architecture. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2026, with manufacturing taking place at Kitron’s European facilities.

The contract adds to the company’s order backlog within the defence and aerospace segment.

“The C-UAS market is evolving at pace, and our customers need a partner who can match that speed and agility. This order reflects our ability to mobilise quickly — we are significantly scaling up ground station capacity to meet immediate demand — while delivering mission-critical systems without compromising on quality or reliability,” says Mindaugas Sestokas, Vice President Central Eastern Europe, in the press release.

According to the company, the order aligns with its long-term ambition to grow revenues to EUR 1.5 billion, a target presented during its capital markets presentation in December 2025.