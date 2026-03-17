Indian startup Agnit Semiconductors raises $2.6 million

Indian deep-tech startup Agnit Semiconductors has raised USD 2.6 million in a seed extension equity round led by Shastra VC, with participation from existing investors 3one4 Capital and Zephyr Peacock.

The vertically integrated gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor manufacturer designs and manufactures GaN materials, chips and electronic components primarily for radio-frequency applications.

The Bengaluru-based company’s RF products are already in pilot deployments across strategic defence platforms, and it’s now preparing for the next phase, which is commercialisation, Agnit said in a post on LinkedIn.

Agnit said it plans to use the fresh capital to scale production of GaN components to 100,000 units over the next 24 months. The company will also expand into telecom infrastructure and power semiconductor devices.

Commercial shipments of its first products are expected to begin in July 2027.