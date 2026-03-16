ST enters high-volume production of PIC100 platform

STMicroelectronics is now entering high-volume production for its state-of-the-art silicon photonics-based PIC100 platform used by hyperscalers for optical interconnect for data centers and AI clusters.

The 800G and 1.6T PIC100 transceivers enable higher bandwidth, lower latency, and greater energy efficiency as AI workloads surge, the company said.

“Following the announcement of its new silicon photonics technology in February 2025, ST is now entering high-volume production for leading hyperscalers. The combination of our technology platform and the superior scale of our 300 mm manufacturing lines gives us a unique competitive advantage to support the AI infrastructure super-cycle,” said Fabio Gualandris, President, Quality, Manufacturing & Technology, STMicroelectronics. “Looking ahead, we are planning and executing on capacity expansions to enable more than quadrupling of production by 2027.”

“ST’s leading silicon photonics platform coupled with its aggressive capacity expansion plan illustrates its capabilities to provide hyperscalers with secure, long-term supply, predictable quality, and manufacturing resilience,” said Dr. Vladimir Kozlov, CEO and Chief Analyst at LightCounting.

ST’s PIC100 platform provides state-of-the-art optical performance, including best-in-class silicon and silicon nitride waveguide losses (respectively as low as 0.4 and 0.5 dB/cm), advanced modulator and photodiode performance, as well as an innovative edge coupling technology, STMicroelectronics said.

In parallel with high-volume PIC100 production, ST is planning to introduce the next step in its silicon photonics technology roadmap: the PIC100 TSV, a new and unique platform that integrates through-silicon via (TSV) technology to further increase optical connectivity density, module integration, and system-level thermal efficiency.