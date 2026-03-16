MHI to introduce 10MW class centrifugal chiller for data centers

Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has announced its strategic intent to work toward the introduction of a 10-megawatt (MW) class centrifugal chiller for next-generation AI data centers in the North American market, targeting industrial-grade AI computing infrastructure.

The company plans to obtain US safety and regulatory certification, including UL, potentially as early as 2026, with commercial availability targeted thereafter, according to a media release.

As demand for large-scale AI computing accelerates globally, data center operators are increasingly prioritizing proven reliability, energy efficiency, and water sustainability over experimental technologies. MHI is positioning its centrifugal chiller solution as a potential standardized cooling platform for gigawatt-class AI data centers.

The newly announced 10MW-class chiller is optimally designed with the objective of aligning with emerging reference architectures for large-scale AI computing facilities, which demand higher cooling capacity, increased redundancy, and standardized deployment models, the media release said.