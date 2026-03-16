MHI to introduce 10MW class centrifugal chiller for data centers
The 10MW-class chiller is optimally designed with the objective of aligning with emerging reference architectures for large-scale AI computing facilities, which demand higher cooling capacity, increased redundancy, and standardized deployment models.
Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has announced its strategic intent to work toward the introduction of a 10-megawatt (MW) class centrifugal chiller for next-generation AI data centers in the North American market, targeting industrial-grade AI computing infrastructure.
The company plans to obtain US safety and regulatory certification, including UL, potentially as early as 2026, with commercial availability targeted thereafter, according to a media release.
As demand for large-scale AI computing accelerates globally, data center operators are increasingly prioritizing proven reliability, energy efficiency, and water sustainability over experimental technologies. MHI is positioning its centrifugal chiller solution as a potential standardized cooling platform for gigawatt-class AI data centers.
The newly announced 10MW-class chiller is optimally designed with the objective of aligning with emerging reference architectures for large-scale AI computing facilities, which demand higher cooling capacity, increased redundancy, and standardized deployment models, the media release said.
“By addressing the cooling requirements of gigawatt-class AI data centers, MHI’s solution aims to support the evolution of data centers from traditional IT facilities into fully integrated AI data centers, where cooling infrastructure plays a direct role in enabling computing performance, uptime, and total cost optimization,” the media release said.