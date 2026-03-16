Hirose to invest $11M in manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

Japan’s Hirose Electric plans to set up its first manufacturing facility in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu with an investment of ₹1 billion (about USD 10.6 million).

Phase-1 of the project will involve manufacturing precision connectors and electronic components, Guidance Tamil Nadu, the Government of Tamil Nadu’s nodal agency for investment promotion and single window facilitation, said in a LinkedIn post.

Hirose Electric, which has factories in Japan, China, South Korea, Indonesia and Malaysia, has signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government.

Precision connectors enable reliable power and data transmission across devices, control units and electronic modules. They are used in smartphones, consumer electronics, electric and industrial equipment.