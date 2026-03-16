GE Aerospace to invest another $1B in US manufacturing

GE Aerospace plans to invest another USD 1 billion in its US manufacturing sites and supplier base during 2026 to help accelerate engine deliveries, ramp production of parts that safely extend time between maintenance shop visits, and strengthen defense production to keep pace with military demand, the company announced.

The 2026 investment — the company’s second consecutive USD 1 billion US investment — is expected to benefit sites across more than 30 communities in 17 states. GE Aerospace also plans to hire 5,000 US workers, including both manufacturing and engineering roles, in addition to the 5,000 people it hired last year, according to a press release.

“Maintaining US aerospace leadership requires sustained investment in our people, our facilities, and the technologies that will define the future of flight,” said H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., Chairman and CEO of GE Aerospace. “This investment is for our customers, our communities, and our country.”

Since 2024, GE Aerospace has announced plans to invest more than USD 2.5 billion across its US manufacturing sites and supplier base, including approximately USD 600 million in sites producing defense engines during the last three years. This manufacturing investment is in addition to the nearly USD 3 billion GE Aerospace invests annually in research and development.

The investment expands capacity at sites producing and assembling commercial and defense engines. This includes USD 115 million in Cincinnati, Ohio — home to GE Aerospace’s headquarters — to modernize infrastructure, increase test cell capacity, and expand advanced 3D metal printing capabilities.

More than USD 275 million of the USD 1 billion is planned to upgrade sites producing defense engines and components.

The company is also expanding commercial engine production capacity, particularly the CFM LEAP engine that powers the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320 aircraft families. These investments include USD 200 million to expand manufacturing capacity for LEAP high-pressure turbine durability kits.

GE Aerospace is also investing more than USD 100 million, as part of the USD 1 billion, in its external supplier base. These funds will provide tooling and equipment to help stabilize production schedules, the press release said.