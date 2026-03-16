ABO, Field commission battery storage plant in Germany

After about eight months of construction, ABO Energy and Field have commissioned the German battery park in Waldkappel, Hesse. ABO Energy sold the facility in the second quarter of 2025 to Field, a London-based renewable energy infrastructure company operating across Europe, before construction began, according to a press release.

Field operates battery storage facilities in several European markets and is currently establishing a cross-border platform for flexible energy systems.

The plant has an output of 16 megawatts and a capacity of over 33 megawatt hours.

ABO Energy has many years of experience in implementing battery storage projects from development and planning to procurement and construction, including turnkey solutions on request.

“This enables us to create attractive investment opportunities for energy suppliers and funds, because we are convinced that private investment is a key lever for a sustainable and independent energy future in Europe,” said Joachim Hundt, ABO Energy’s Head of Cooperations in Financing & Sales. “Both companies have the same overarching goal: an energy transition to 100 per cent renewables. This shared mission was evident in the discussions from the very beginning.”

ABO Energy will take over the technical management of the plant for Field, the press release said.

“Waldkappel is our first German project and a strong example of how quickly and reliably modern battery storage systems can be implemented today,” said Field General Manager Philip Hainbach. “I would like to express my sincere thanks to everyone involved for their great work. For Field, Waldkappel is an important step in building out our German portfolio.”