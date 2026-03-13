SK hynix develops 1c LPDDR6, 6th-gen 10nm-class DRAM

SK hynix has announced that it has successfully developed a 16Gb LPDDR6 DRAM based on the sixth-generation 10nm-class (1c) process technology. The South Korean company recently completed the validation of 1c LPDDR6 development.

SK hynix plans to complete preparations for mass production within the first half of the year and begin supplying the product in the second half, expanding its conventional DRAM lineup optimized for AI applications, the company said.

1c LPDDR6 is mainly used in mobile products such as smartphones and tablets equipped with on-device AI.

To optimize on-device AI implementation, data processing speed and power efficiency have been improved compared to the existing LPDDR5X product. This product’s data processing speed has been improved by 33% compared to the previous generation, thanks to expanded bandwidth and increased data transmission per unit time. The base operating speed is over 10.7 Gbps, exceeding the maximum speed of existing products, SK hynix said.

Power is reduced by more than 20% compared to previous generation products by applying sub-channel structure and DVFS technology.

“The sub-channel structure selectively operates only the necessary data paths, and DVFS technology’s key characteristics are its ability to adjust frequency and voltage depending on the mobile environment,” the company said. “In demanding environments such as high-spec gaming, the device elevates DVFS levels for maximum bandwidth performance, while scaling down frequency and voltage during standard use to reduce power consumption.”

With these advancements, SK hynix expects that consumers will benefit from longer battery life and optimized multitasking performance, and plans to prepare for the needs of global mobile customers in line with market demand.