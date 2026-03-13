Nordic EMS companies punch above their weight globally

According to new data from in4ma and EMSNOW, eight Nordic companies appear in the global Top 100 EMS ranking.

These companies include GPV Group of Denmark, Scanfil of Finland, Kitron of Norway, as well as Swedish companies Hanza, NOTE, and Inission. Finland’s Incap Corporation and Norway’s Norautron also feature in the ranking.

Together, these companies represent a significant presence for a region with a combined population of around 27 million people.

Nordic rank Global rank Company Country 1 40 GPV Group Denmark 2 46 Scanfil Finland 3 49 Kitron Norway 4 60 Hanza Sweden 5 76 NOTE Sweden 6 94 Incap Finland 7 95 Norautron Norway 8 100 Inission Sweden Nordic representation in the Top 100

Many Nordic EMS providers focus on advanced industrial electronics, defence systems, energy technologies and medical devices, sectors where reliability, traceability and engineering expertise are critical.

The Nordic EMS industry is typically characterised by flexible, high-mix manufacturing, with companies often supporting customers through the entire product lifecycle — from prototyping and industrialisation to full-scale production.

This specialisation has allowed Nordic EMS companies to remain competitive globally despite operating in markets with relatively high labour costs.

While the Nordic region stands out for its strong representation relative to its size, it forms part of a broader European EMS landscape that is also well represented globally.

According to the data from in4ma and EMSNOW, Europe accounts for 31 companies in the global Top 100 EMS ranking.

Unlike Asia’s large EMS and ODM manufacturers, the European EMS sector is largely built around specialised, high-mix manufacturing, often serving industrial, automotive, medical and defence markets. If we place the Nordic champions in a European context, the top ten list looks as follows.

European rank Global rank Company Country 1 29 Zollner Elektronik Germany 2 35 Kontron Austria 3 40 GPV Group Denmark 4 41 Bitron Electronics Italy 5 46 Scanfil Finland 6 48 Videoton Holding Hungary 7 49 Kitron Norway 8 54 Cicor Technologies Switzerland 9 57 TT Electronics The UK 10 60 Hanza Sweden Top 10 EMS providers in Europe

The role of European and Nordic EMS companies in the global electronics manufacturing landscape will also be discussed at Evertiq Expo Tampere 2026 on March 26.

In the session “European EMS business strategy and outlook: Acquisitions, Defence Boom and Geopolitical Resilience,” Riku Hynninen, CEO and founder of Agame Oy, will present an overview of recent industry performance, M&A activity and the growth outlook for European EMS companies, including opportunities in sectors such as defence, industrial electronics and medtech.

Later in the programme, “Manufacturing in the North,” presented by Dennis Dahlgren of Evertiq, will focus on the Nordic EMS landscape, examining how manufacturers across the region are positioning themselves in a rapidly evolving electronics market.