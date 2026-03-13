Mirai raises $4.2M to build autonomous maritime systems

Italian company Mirai Robotics has closed a USD 4.2 million pre-seed equity round, led by Primo Capital, Techshop and 40Jemz Ventures, with participation from other Italian and international angel investors.

The capital raised will be used to accelerate technology development, strengthen the team, and launch new pilot projects with industrial and institutional partners, according to a media release.

Mirai Robotics’ systems are designed to enable persistent surveillance, patrolling, monitoring, and control, reducing human exposure to risk and lowering operational costs compared to traditional models. Mirai has already developed two autonomous vehicles designed for different operational needs, targeting ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) and patrolling scenarios in both coastal and offshore environments.

Alongside its proprietary platforms, Mirai Robotics also develops autonomy, navigation, and control solutions that can be integrated into third-party vehicles, enabling industrial and institutional operators to adopt autonomous technologies without having to fully redesign their existing fleets, the media release said.

“The sea is one of the last major physical infrastructures not yet governed by software,” said Luciano Belviso, CEO of Mirai Robotics. “Autonomy is the key to finally making the oceans safe and usable, unlocking enormous resources and addressing critical security challenges. But it must be implemented through systems capable of operating continuously and safely in extreme environments. This is a technological and industrial challenge that requires a true robotics-lab approach.”