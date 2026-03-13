Humanoid robots and the future battlefield?

In the video, Foundation Future Industries founder and CEO Sankaet Pathak discusses the company’s vision for humanoid robots that could operate in dangerous environments, including surveillance missions or logistical support on the battlefield.

Humanoid robots have long captured the imagination of engineers and filmmakers alike. What is changing now is the speed of technological progress. Advances in AI, sensors and robotics are bringing machines that can move and interact in human environments closer to reality.

Whether such systems will ever become a meaningful part of military operations remains uncertain. For now, they sit somewhere between technological ambition and a debate about where the limits of automation should lie.