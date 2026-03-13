Cambridge to house UK’s ‘most powerful quantum computer’

The UK’s most powerful quantum computer, which is expected to accelerate research and discovery in quantum science, engineering and a range of other applications, will be based at the University of Cambridge as part of a new partnership with the quantum technology company IonQ, the university has announced.

The partnership will support the creation of the IonQ Quantum Innovation Centre to be based at the Ray Dolby Centre, the new home of Cambridge’s Cavendish Laboratory. The Centre will house a state-of-the-art IonQ 256-qubit quantum computer, the university said in an online post.

As part of the collaboration, Innovate UK, the UK’s innovation agency and part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), will provide access and computing time for UKRI’s National Quantum Computing Centre over three years. This support will enable researchers and early-stage companies from across the UK to make use of the commercial-scale quantum computer, the online post said.

“Cambridge is already a critical player in the UK’s national quantum technology programme, and this partnership will supercharge that role,” said Professor Mete Atatüre, Head of the Cavendish Laboratory. “This is a true partnership, with long-term investment, shared research and co-development in all areas of quantum technology, bringing together physics, engineering, medicine, computer science, policy and more.”

“This new and ambitious partnership is the first of its kind for a UK university,” said Professor Deborah Prentice, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cambridge. “It’s not just a new facility for Cambridge — it’s one for the whole of the UK, and it will develop not only exciting new technologies but also the UK’s next generation of leaders in quantum science.”

“This historic agreement with Cambridge deepens IonQ’s commitment to the United Kingdom and accelerates our technology platform with novel research at one of the world’s most storied physics powerhouses,” said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ. “By establishing the IonQ Quantum Innovation Centre, we are strengthening the bridge between academic discovery and commercial quantum advantage.”