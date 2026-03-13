Amber Semiconductor raises $30 Million in Series C

Amber Semiconductor, a US-based fabless semiconductor company, has announced the initial closing of its USD 30 million Series C financing round from new and existing investors.

The funding will be used to scale product development, expand customer engagements, and accelerate commercialization of Amber’s vertical power delivery solutions designed to power the rapidly growing AI infrastructure market, according to a media release.

Amber’s PowerTile technology allows backside placement on the server board, delivering power through a vertical path and reducing power distribution losses to the processor.

“AI data centers are entering a new era where power delivery is becoming a key performance differentiator,” said Thar Casey, Founder and CEO of Amber Semiconductor. “This financing marks an important milestone as we continue to execute on our vision of transforming power delivery for AI. The strong support from our investors reflects growing confidence in our technology and the critical role it will play in enabling the next generation of AI computing.”

The announcement follows Amber’s recent successful tape-out of its PowerTile vertical power delivery solution, completed this January.