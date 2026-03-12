Mercedes-Benz, IIT Delhi collaborate on future of mobility

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) and Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) have announced they are working together on joint research programmes, creating shared pathways for knowledge development.

The organisations have formalised this through a five-year Master Research Agreement (MRA), strengthening efforts to bring academia and industry closer through joint research, according to a media release.

The partnership will focus on research areas that support the future of mobility and engineering systems. These include quantum technologies, future materials, neuromorphic engineering and electric mobility, where fundamental research and applied engineering intersect to create opportunities for knowledge development and intellectual property creation. The identified themes create a clear direction for collaborative research, combining academic depth with real-world engineering needs, IIT Delhi said.

“We are pleased to partner with MBRDI in this collaboration, which builds upon IIT Delhi’s commitment to enable knowledge exchange and co-creation with industry partners,” Prof. Preeti Ranjan Panda, Dean of Corporate Relations at Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, said. “Through this initiative, the Institute seeks to advance high-quality research and generate impactful innovations that enable sustainable, affordable, and future-ready mobility.”

“We envision a future where academia and industry are systemically partnering to realise real-world challenges and provide meaningful breakthroughs,” Manu Saale, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India, said. “In that context, our collaboration with IIT Delhi is a significant leap for our legacy of innovation, helping us redefine mobility faster and better. Together, we aim to shape solutions that make a difference today and in the years ahead.”

As part of the initial phase of this collaboration, a research project in quantum sensors and battery systems is being launched, the media release said.