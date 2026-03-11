Neways completes its acquisition of Philips Micro Devices

Micro Devices is recognised for its advanced microsystems technologies in the defence, semicon and medical sectors. For Neways, this acquisition adds major customers under long-standing strategic partnerships to its already strong and growing customer portfolio.

“Today marks an important milestone in our growth trajectory,” said Hans Büthker, CEO of Neways, in a press release. “We are pleased to welcome the Micro Devices team into the Neways family. Their technological know-how, strategic customer relationships and innovative culture are excellent complements to Neways’ capabilities. With the transaction now closed, we look forward to accelerating innovation, broadening our solutions offering and delivering even greater value to our customers worldwide.”