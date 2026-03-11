Mitsui partners with Kaynes, AOI to advance OSAT in India

Tokyo-based Mitsui has concluded a strategic business partnership agreement with Kaynes Semicon Private Limited, which is engaged in the semiconductor OSAT business in India, and AOI Electronics, a Japanese OSAT company.

Under this agreement, Mitsui will support Kaynes to start up its OSAT business by leveraging AOI Electronics’ expertise in semiconductor back-end process and support sales of products manufactured by Kaynes.

“Mitsui has acquired the exclusive right to handle raw materials procured by Kaynes from Japanese-affiliated suppliers and suppliers outside of India, and will facilitate collaboration with suppliers within and outside of India to support the launch and stable operation of Kaynes’ business,” Mitsui said in a press release.

In addition, Mitsui has secured the right to acquire Kaynes’ shares in the future and will explore the potential for further strategic involvement.

As a local company associated with its parent company, Kaynes Technology India Limited, which operates EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Service) business, Kaynes obtained government approval to start up an OSAT business in September 2024. It aims to commence operations in the second half of 2026, the press release said.