Global semiconductor sales rise 3.7% in January

“Following the semiconductor industry’s highest-ever sales total in 2025, the global chip market continued to grow in January of this year, topping December’s results and far outpacing sales from January of last year,” says John Neuffer in a press release. He adds that sales into the Asia Pacific region and China were key drivers of the year-on-year growth.

Regionally, semiconductor sales increased year-on-year in Asia Pacific/All Other (82.4%), China (47.0%), the Americas (34.9%) and Europe (26.1%), while Japan recorded a decline of 6.2%.

On a month-to-month basis, sales grew in China (5.8%), Asia Pacific/All Other (5.0%), Europe (5.3%) and the Americas (1.2%), but decreased in Japan (1.7%).

SIA projects that global semiconductor sales could approach USD 1 trillion in 2026 if current growth trends continue.