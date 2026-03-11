ABB to invest $75 million in India to expand manufacturing and R&D

The investment will support the company’s Electrification, Motion and Automation business areas and is expected to create around 300 new skilled jobs in engineering, operations and research, according to the company.

The move follows more than USD 35 million in investments made by ABB in India in 2025. Over the past decade, the company says it has invested more than USD 230 million in the country as part of efforts to strengthen India’s role as a global manufacturing hub.

“This investment in India is an important part of our strategy to support infrastructure build-out and growth in one of our fastest growing markets,” says Morten Wierod, CEO of ABB, in a press release. He points to rising demand linked to the energy transition, grid modernisation, data centre expansion and the growth of metro and high-speed rail systems.

ABB states that around 85% of the products and solutions it sells in India are already manufactured locally.

The new investments will be distributed across multiple sites. In Nelamangala near Bengaluru, ABB is allocating USD 14 million to expand production at its existing campus and scale manufacturing of converters used in sustainable mobility applications such as metro and rail transport. A second campus in the area will also expand production of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) solutions and host additional R&D activities.

At its Peenya facility in Bengaluru, ABB plans to invest USD 21 million to increase manufacturing capacity for low-voltage drives and specialised motors, including explosion-proof motors and motors for smoke extraction systems. The site will also add an innovation lab and remote monitoring capabilities.

In Hyderabad, ABB is establishing a new research and engineering hub. The first phase includes a USD 12 million investment and a relocation to a new office and laboratory facility of more than 12,000 square metres. A second phase, involving a high-power laboratory, is planned for later in 2026.

The company will also invest USD 22 million to expand its circuit breaker production facility in Nashik, including additional manufacturing capacity for vacuum interrupters and preparations for SF6-free switchgear technologies.

A further USD 6 million will be invested at ABB’s Vadodara site to expand production of synchronous generators and induction motors and to establish a new training centre.

ABB’s revenue in India exceeded USD 1.5 billion in 2025, representing roughly 4% of the group’s global revenue. The company employs more than 10,000 people in the country and operates close to 25 manufacturing and operational facilities along with five major R&D centres.