Rohm strengthens supply capability for GaN power devices

Japanese company Rohm has decided to integrate its own development and manufacturing technologies for GaN power devices with the process technology of TSMC, with which Rohm has an ongoing partnership, to establish an end-to-end production system within the Rohm Group.

By licensing TSMC GaN technology, Rohm will strengthen its supply capability to meet growing demand for GaN in applications such as AI servers and electric vehicles, Rohm said in a press release.

Rohm began developing GaN power devices at an early stage and established a mass-production system for 150V GaN at Rohm Hamamatsu in March 2022. In the mid-power range, Rohm has built its supply structure while advancing external collaborations.

One of the key partners in this effort has been TSMC: Rohm has adopted a 650V GaN process since 2023, and in December 2024, the two companies entered into a partnership related to automotive GaN, further deepening their collaboration, the press release said.

This latest integration represents an evolution of that partnership. Under a newly concluded license agreement, TSMC’s process technology will be transferred to Rohm Hamamatsu. Rohm aims to establish the production system in 2027 to meet expanding demand in applications such as AI servers.