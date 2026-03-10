In a statement, the company said all flight operations in Doha and Dubai have been suspended, leading to widespread cancellations and the grounding of both passenger and cargo air traffic across parts of the region. Flight corridors for transit traffic have also been adjusted to maintain safety.

Despite the disruption, NCAB said it has not experienced any major operational impact so far, citing a diversified supply chain and limited exposure to the affected hubs.

However, the company warned that the closure of two of the region’s key aviation hubs is placing increasing pressure on global air freight networks.

According to NCAB, the shutdown of airports in Dubai and Doha — both major hubs for long-haul routes between Asia and Europe — has reduced available air cargo capacity on key routes by around 22%.

The company said the situation could create further disruption along the Asia–Europe trade corridor, although no major interruptions are currently expected.

NCAB also noted that airlines have not yet introduced war-risk surcharges tied to the conflict. Such surcharges are sometimes applied to offset rising insurance costs, longer flight routes and higher operational expenses during periods of geopolitical instability.

In addition, NCAB highlighted rising energy costs as another potential factor affecting logistics. Oil prices have already increased following the closure of the Hormuz Strait, which could drive up jet fuel costs and further impact air freight pricing.

The company said it continues to monitor developments closely and will communicate any changes that could affect customers’ supply chains.