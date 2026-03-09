Siemens expands semiconductor-based circuit protection portfolio

Siemens Smart Infrastructure is expanding the functionalities of its semiconductor-based SENTRON Electronic Circuit Protection Device (ECPD) and introducing the SIRIUS 3RW5 -Z R11 refurbished soft starter, its first product designed according to circular economy principles.

These developments will help customers in industrial environments enhance electrical safety, increase system availability, and improve their environmental footprint, Siemens said in a press release.

Siemens’ SENTRON ECPD provides much faster secure electronic switching to minimize short-circuit energy and protect systems. It offers 10+ configurable functionalities in a single device, reducing space in the distribution board by 80 percent and allowing for flexible, software-based parameterization, the press release said.

In the near future, the single-phase version of the ultra-fast SENTRON ECPD will be available as a standalone product featuring an integrated Residual Current Monitoring (RCM) function. RCM allows for continuous monitoring of residual currents, enabling the early detection of faults in electrical circuits without interrupting operations.

To address high-voltage systems (400V/32A/50 Hz), Siemens also plans to introduce a three-phase version of the SENTRON ECPD.

“Siemens is leveraging advanced semiconductor technology to redefine industry standards in circuit protection,” said Andreas Matthé, CEO Electrical Products at Siemens Smart Infrastructure. “Our SENTRON ECPD is testament to this leadership, offering unparalleled speed, precision, and a compact design that ensures maximum operational uptime and protection for our customers’ infrastructure.”

Siemens also announced that it is launching the circular, low carbon SIRIUS 3RW5 -Z R11 refurbished soft starter.