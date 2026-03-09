Qnity invests $61.5M in Taiwan semiconductor facility

Qnity Electronics has announced the acquisition of a new facility in Taiwan to accelerate capacity and support continued customer demand across the global semiconductor industry. The USD 61.5 million advanced semiconductor research and manufacturing facility marks a significant investment in Qnity’s growth to keep pace with customer demand, the US-based company said in a press release.

The new facility will support the production of advanced chip manufacturing applications. The site will feature production areas, state-of-the-art clean rooms, warehousing infrastructure, research labs and dedicated office space designed to enable high-performance manufacturing at scale, Qnity said.

This site expands Qnity’s existing presence in the Hsinchu Science Park, and the new facility strengthens the company’s commitment to maintaining manufacturing sites near customers in key geographies.

“Growth in advanced-node manufacturing continues to accelerate, and our customers are scaling rapidly to support next-generation technologies,” said Jon Kemp, Chief Executive Officer at Qnity. “This investment expands our capacity to meet customer demand, enhances global supply chain resilience, and enables the innovation and performance our customers depend on.”

The site is expected to begin operations in early 2027, with additional capabilities and research facilities in future development phases, the press release said.