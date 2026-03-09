QCi completes acquisition of quantum communications firm NuCrypt

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCi), which is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, has announced the completion of its acquisition of NuCrypt, an Illinois-based quantum communications technology company, in a transaction valued at USD 5 million, to be paid in a combination of cash and shares of QCi common stock.

The acquisition helps establish quantum communications as an important commercialization vertical within QCi’s broader quantum technology strategy. By integrating NuCrypt’s suite of quantum communications systems and products, QCi expects to advance its technology roadmap while extending its portfolio of quantum communications and quantum photonics solutions, according to a media release.

“Quantum communications is an important growth vertical for QCi and NuCrypt increases our capabilities,” said Dr. Yuping Huang, Chief Executive Officer of QCi. “Their platform and intellectual property portfolio, combined with our photonics and quantum technologies, positions us to provide scalable, commercially viable quantum communications solutions.”

NuCrypt’s technologies have been used by organizations including NASA, the US Army Research Laboratory, major research universities and customers across Australia, Canada, and Europe, demonstrating global demand for its quantum communications solutions.

NuCrypt’s patent portfolio spans quantum optics, RF-photonics, and photonic signal processing, further adding to QCi’s intellectual property position and expanding its technology depth in secure communications and advanced computing applications.

“After more than 20 years as a highly specialized, independent quantum communications company, growing commercial interest and opportunities in the field suggest that now is the time to expand our footprint,” said Gregory Kanter, Managing Partner of NuCrypt. “We are very excited to join forces with QCi and we believe their quantum photonic technologies offer the promise to not only better serve our current customers but also to address exciting new market opportunities.”

Through the integration of QCi’s thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN) technology, the combined company expects to further advance NuCrypt’s product portfolio by reducing device footprint, improving robustness, enhancing performance, and improving the path toward scalable, high-volume manufacturing, the media release said.