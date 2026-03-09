LGES subsidiary opens battery manufacturing plant in Canada

NextStar Energy, the Canadian subsidiary of South Korean battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution (LGES), has opened its state-of-the-art Windsor facility. Since production began in November 2025, the facility has already surpassed one million battery cells produced.

Backed by more than 5 billion CAD (about USD 3.7 billion) in investment, NextStar Energy has onboarded 1,300 direct employees, with a long-term goal of 2,500 direct employees as it scales to full production.

“Today’s grand opening reflects the economic momentum we are building here in Windsor,” said Danies Lee, Chief Executive Officer of NextStar Energy. “With strong investment from the federal and provincial governments and the commitments from our founding joint venture partners, we are proud to be creating long-term economic value for Canada.”

“When LG Energy Solution decided to become the sole owner of NextStar Energy, we did so with absolute confidence,” said David Kim, Chief Executive Officer of LG Energy Solution. “As Canada’s first large-scale battery manufacturing facility, NextStar Energy will play a critical role in powering the nation’s next chapter of electrification.”

“The opening of the NextStar Energy battery facility is a milestone for southwestern Ontario, creating thousands of local jobs and benefiting workers across our province’s automotive and advanced manufacturing supply chains,” said Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario.